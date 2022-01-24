Canada Goose partners with Victoria Kakuktinniq for third Project Atigi collection

Canada Goose’s Project Atigi has partnered with renowned Inuk fashion designer, Victoria Kakuktinniq for their third iteration. Project Atigi – “atigi” is Inuktitut for “parka” – is a social entrepreneurship program that celebrates the legacy, craftsmanship, and traditions of Inuit women in North Canada. Kakuktinniq joins Canada Goose as a guest designer, creating three limited-edition outerwear styles, benefiting Inuit communities across Canada through Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national representational organization for Inuit in Canada. Previous Canada Goose Guest Designers have included Chinese designer Angel Chen and Rhuigi Villaseñor of RHUDE.

“Canada Goose was born in the North. We are committed to supporting the people and communities of the region, creating global awareness, and understanding of their culture and craft. Project Atigi has always meant more than beautiful designs and donations, it’s about celebrating Inuit heritage,” said Gavin Thompson, vice president of corporate citizenship at Canada Goose, in a statement. “We have long revered Victoria and are honored to be able to bring her story to life globally through these unique pieces.”

Established in 2019, Project Atigi has raised more than $165,000, supporting regional programming, education, employment, and cultural preservation programs through ITK. This year’s goal is to exceed the 2019 and 2020 collections.

“ITK is grateful to Victoria Kakuktinniq for contributing her immense talent to this year’s installment of Project Atigi, which brings Inuit style and ingenuity to audiences worldwide,” said Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, in a statement. “Our ongoing relationship with Canada Goose helps to empower Inuit craftspeople, support entrepreneurship and community development in Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada, and educate consumers about Inuit history and culture. Congratulations, Victoria, on your beautiful collection.”

“Project Atigi is so empowering – for myself, my community, and other Inuit women. Sewing traditional garments is an important part of life in the North. We are artists, we tell our stories through our product. It’s more than our livelihood, it’s a way of life,” said Kakuktinniq in a statement. “Bringing my designs to the global stage is important because it celebrates, educates, and inspires. I’m grateful to be a voice for my culture and to give back in such a profound way.”

Kakuktinniq is known for fusing traditional garments with a modern style. She brought this iconic approach to the collection, bringing the characteristics of traditional Inuit garments – hoods, hems, and trims – with modern silhouettes. The collection’s three pieces, all aptly named after their designer, are created for year-round pursuits, each with feminine details and flattering shapes. The Kakuktinniq Parka delivers warmth and protection in the harshest conditions, while the Kakuktinniq Down Jacket is a lighter-weight piece for versatility across seasons. The Kakuktinniq Jacket is a windproof and water-repellent piece for transitional temperatures and ever-changing elements. The latter styles were designed to be layered together for added protection and warmth.

The color palette includes dark jade green, amethyst, dark Azure, and black with all colors inspired by the Northern Lights, representing the night sky from Kakuktinniq’s hometown of Rankin Inlet. A bespoke tattoo trim, created by her for this collection, also finishes off each style.

“Inuit have a long history of traditional tattooing. The designs and their meanings vary between people and communities,” Kakuktinniq said in a statement. “This specific design represents key milestones in my life, my strength, and is a tribute to my parents and daughter, who have always supported me personally and professionally.”

Continuing its respect, appreciation, and support of the North and its people, Canada Goose is featuring Inuit women in the collection’s campaign. Singer, Shina Novalinga, model, Willow Allen, and actress, Marika Sila are all Inuit activists who are starring in the campaign.

Project Atigi is a part of Canada Goose’s purpose platform, HUMANATURE, which unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. The platform was born from the notion that humanity and nature are reliant on each other, as everyone has an inherent responsibility to give back, protect the planet and make an impact.