Canada Goose teams up with streetwear designer Chris Gibbs

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose has tapped Canadian streetwear designer Chris Gibbs of Union LA to create a capsule collection in celebration of NBA All-Star 2023.

The five-piece streetwear-style capsule collection is a modern take on classic Americana designs and patterns, “each crafted with the West Coast lifestyle in mind,” explains Canada Goose in the press release.

Gibbs is the owner of Los Angeles-based streetwear shop Union LA and has designed a limited-edition line featuring versatile classic silhouettes, such as parka jackets with a drawstring hood and an adjustable cord that cinches at the bottom hem for an adjustable fit and a jacket featuring horizontal onion quilting.

Image: Canada Goose; Canada Goose and NBA Collection with Union

The limited-edition collection, part of Canada Goose’s multiyear partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), also includes a reversible Bullard Bomber inspired by classic MA-1 jackets with a varsity twist and the Legion Vest crafted from legacy tartan plaid fleece featuring an exaggerated overlapping pocket with a hidden snap and tonal branding.

The Legion Vest is also available in youth sizes for the first-ever children’s product in a Canada Goose collaboration.

Image: Canada Goose; Canada Goose and NBA Collection with Union

Commenting on the collaboration, Gibbs said: “This collection truly reflects the very definition of Union, the action or fact of joining or being joined together. By fusing the luxury performance and function Canada Goose is known for with the design and styling of Union LA, we’ve created a limited-edition capsule collection with five distinct pieces, created with the West Coast lifestyle in mind.”

Woody Blackford, chief product officer at Canada Goose, added: “As a brand, we strive to create products that surprise and excite our consumers and allow us to reach new audiences. For this collaboration, we worked closely with Union founder and designer Chris Gibbs to capture the spirit of the West Coast-inspired Streetwear designs Union LA is known for, together with the performance and functionality of Canada Goose, without compromise.

“The result is an Americana-inspired capsule collection with five versatile, functional and stylish pieces, perfect for living in the open no matter where you are.”

The Canada Goose and NBA Collection with Union collection launches on February 9.

Image: Canada Goose; Canada Goose and NBA Collection with Union