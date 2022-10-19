Canada Goose unveils collaboration with Feng Chen Wang

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose has unveiled a 12-piece lifestyle collection with Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang where “performance luxury meets deconstructed tailoring”.

The capsule reinterprets Canada Goose’s signature performance luxury apparel through the “future-modern” aesthetic of Feng Chen Wang with the multidimensional patterns in contemporary artist Xu Zhen’s conceptual art series ‘Under Heaven,’ which have been digitally printed across a selection of the collaboration.

The functional and customisable collection for autumn/winter 2022, features jackets, knitwear, and accessories, as well as a skirt and joggers, which are available in a variety of colourways from warm neutrals to bright pink and yellow, as well as the exclusive pattern-heavy pieces created in collaboration with Xu Zhen.

Image: Canada Goose x Feng Chen Wang x Xu Zhen by William Ukoh

Designed for seasonal transitions, the collection aims to offer versatility with many pieces offering deconstructable elements for versatile styling and multiple looks, explains Canada Goose in the press release. This includes the women’s Sence Blazer, made with recycled Dura-Force, a durable windproof fabric, which can be worn as a blazer or a vest and includes the option of a removable belt with a detachable pouch.

Canada Goose teams up with Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen

Other highlights include the Roebuck Parka, made with recycled organic Arctic Tech, an ultra-durable and water-repellent fabric designed to withstand extreme conditions and cold climates. This piece can be worn either as a parka or a vest, as the parka includes a drawcord at the waist and side seam zippers for extra adaptability, while the vest portion features a unique asymmetrical hem.

Image: Canada Goose x Feng Chen Wang x Xu Zhen by William Ukoh

While the Langham and Mercer Down Jackets, both made with recycled feather-light ripstop, feature “deconstructable styling features” and the Carnaby Trench, made with soft brush cotton fabric, has a dramatic high collar, removable belt and back vent for a flattering silhouette.

Rounding off the collection is a corset-style sweater with a cropped silhouette, a cashmere wool blend jacket, brushed cotton joggers, a two-toned hat, and a skirt that blends denim with an added layer of durable, ripstop fabric.

The collection also offers Canada Goose’s first-ever collaborative footwear silhouette, a revamped version of the Journey Boots reimagined by Wang with denim and contrasting colour on the hardware and a removable upper collar at the mid-calf.

The Canada Goose x Feng Chen Wang x Xu Zhen collaboration will be available from October 20 at select Canada Goose retail stores across Asia and on both the Canada Goose and Feng Chen Wang websites. Prices start at 225 pounds / 275 US dollars / 295 Canadian dollars / 250 euros.