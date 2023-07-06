Canada Goose unveils first sneaker collection

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose is launching its first sneakers this month as part of the brand’s strategic growth plan to expand into categories that “meets the needs of the modern explorer” to deliver “year-round relevance” as a lifestyle label.

The Glacier Trail sneakers are described as “an elevated design,” drawing upon Canada Goose’s heritage of functionality and performance, while also being “ultra-versatile, multi-seasonal, and innovative,” explains the brand.

Canada Goose adds that the sneakers aim to meet the demands of today’s consumer who is looking for “style, comfort, protection and stability,” with the footwear engineered with a breathable waterproof HDry membrane and a 100 percent breathable microfibre insole with temperature-regulating properties to keep the foot dry and comfortable.

While the uppers are built with rubberised leather protective wraps for protection from the elements, durable rubber soles and a supportive 360-degree lacing system, with a zipper addition on the high-top offering maximum comfort.

Credits: Image: Canada Goose; Canada Goose Glacier Trail sneakers

The slim and understated design will debut in two silhouettes, a high-top and low for men and women, crafted from suede and premium leather, in neutrals colourways, including black, tan, and white, alongside seasonal colours such as Sundial Orange and Ozone Blue.

The Glacier Trials also features a multi-directional tread and heel flare, inspired by the maple leaf from the brand’s disc logo and heel flare extends ground contact to ensure enhanced grip and stability on descents.

The sneakers debut on July 18 and will be available at Canada Goose retail stores and online, with prices ranging from 375 to 475 pounds.

