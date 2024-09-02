Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards announces 2024 nominees
The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA), which recognises leading and emerging talent, has announced the nominees for its 2024 event, taking place in Toronto on October 19.
Often referred to as “Canada’s most fashionable night,” the awards launched in 2013 honour Canadian womenswear, menswear and accessory designers, as well as emerging talent, outerwear brands, fashion design students, models, stylists, make-up and hair artists.
There are also awards recognising brands and designers who are inspiring change in the fashion industry through sustainability and social or philanthropic impact.
All the accolades, except special honourees, which are bestowed, award categories are self-nominating, and a committee consisting of industry experts decide on the final nominees.
This year’s event will be hosted by Toronto drag artist and TV personality Brooke Lynn Hytes.
Vicky Milner, co-founder and president of the CAFA, said in a statement: “Congratulations to all 2024 nominees on this tremendous recognition of their talent and undeniable influence on the Canadian arts and fashion industry. We want to thank all of the brands and creatives who have taken the time to submit their applications this year and our generous sponsors for their ongoing support.
“Now, in our 11th annual edition, we continue to be so proud of the community we’ve built and amazed by the calibre of talent we have here in Canada. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to spotlight these noteworthy people and brands and bring Canadian arts and fashion to the global stage.”
The 2024 CAFA nominations
The Womenswear Designer of the Year Award
A Bronze Age
Beaufille
Frascara
RVNG Couture
SHAN
The Menswear Designer of the Year Award
By David Kollar
Raised by Wolves
Section 35 – Justin Jacob Louis
Spencer Badu
The Award for Emerging Talent, Fashion
Ahiri
Fumi The Label
Golshaah
Jontay Kahm
Mario Fugnitto
The Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories
Black Suede Studio
Indi City
Lo’bat
Omi Woods
Steff Eleoff
The Accessory Designer of the Year Award
Biko
Hillberg & Berk
L’intervalle
Maguire Shoes
Poppy Barley
The Outerwear Brand of the Year Award
By The Namesake
FREED
HiSO
Nobis
Quartz Co.
The Fashion Design Student Award
Audrey Chen
Cleo Williams
Hanako Story
Maxence Eugenie Richard
Tia Kureshi
The Image Maker of the Year Award
Carlos and Alyse
Garrett Naccarato
Maya Fuhr
Matt Barnes
Richard Bernardin
William Ukoh
The Stylist of the Year Award
Amber Watkins
Florence O. Durand
Georgia Groom
Jaclyn Bonavota
Tinashe Musara
Zeina Esmail
The Fresh Face of the Year Award
Dalton Dubois
John Deng
Lyra Westecott
Nevine Fadlmula
Ryan Park
The Model of the Year Award
Ashley Callingbull
Charlotte Tomas
Heather Diamond Strongarm
Mathieu Simoneau
The Fashion Impact Award
Aille Design
Elita Intimates
Kotn
Sarah Power – INLAND
Vanja Vasic – FAT (Fashion Art Toronto)
The Digital Fashion Creator of the Year Award
Dorian Who
Isabelle Allain
Lexson Millington
Liv Judd
Mei Pang
The Sustainability Award
Anne Mulaire
Adhereto Studios
And or Collective
BEDI
Kotn
Ocin
Makeup Artist of the Year Award
Julie Cusson
Leslie-Ann Thomson
Maina Militza
Robert Weir
Sabrina Rinaldi
Tami El Sombati
Hair Artist of the Year Award
Chanel Croker
Erin Klassen
Ian Russell
Janet Jackson
Kristjan Hayden
Stephane Scotto Di Cesare