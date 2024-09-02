Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards announces 2024 nominees

The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA), which recognises leading and emerging talent, has announced the nominees for its 2024 event, taking place in Toronto on October 19.

Often referred to as “Canada’s most fashionable night,” the awards launched in 2013 honour Canadian womenswear, menswear and accessory designers, as well as emerging talent, outerwear brands, fashion design students, models, stylists, make-up and hair artists.

There are also awards recognising brands and designers who are inspiring change in the fashion industry through sustainability and social or philanthropic impact.

All the accolades, except special honourees, which are bestowed, award categories are self-nominating, and a committee consisting of industry experts decide on the final nominees.

This year’s event will be hosted by Toronto drag artist and TV personality Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Vicky Milner, co-founder and president of the CAFA, said in a statement: “Congratulations to all 2024 nominees on this tremendous recognition of their talent and undeniable influence on the Canadian arts and fashion industry. We want to thank all of the brands and creatives who have taken the time to submit their applications this year and our generous sponsors for their ongoing support.

“Now, in our 11th annual edition, we continue to be so proud of the community we’ve built and amazed by the calibre of talent we have here in Canada. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to spotlight these noteworthy people and brands and bring Canadian arts and fashion to the global stage.”

The 2024 CAFA nominations

The Womenswear Designer of the Year Award

A Bronze Age

Beaufille

Frascara

RVNG Couture

SHAN

The Menswear Designer of the Year Award

By David Kollar

Raised by Wolves

Section 35 – Justin Jacob Louis

Spencer Badu

Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards - Menswear nominees Credits: Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards

The Award for Emerging Talent, Fashion

Ahiri

Fumi The Label

Golshaah

Jontay Kahm

Mario Fugnitto

The Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories

Black Suede Studio

Indi City

Lo’bat

Omi Woods

Steff Eleoff

The Accessory Designer of the Year Award

Biko

Hillberg & Berk

L’intervalle

Maguire Shoes

Poppy Barley

The Outerwear Brand of the Year Award

By The Namesake

FREED

HiSO

Nobis

Quartz Co.

Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards - Outerwear brand nominees Credits: Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards

The Fashion Design Student Award

Audrey Chen

Cleo Williams

Hanako Story

Maxence Eugenie Richard

Tia Kureshi

The Image Maker of the Year Award

Carlos and Alyse

Garrett Naccarato

Maya Fuhr

Matt Barnes

Richard Bernardin

William Ukoh

The Stylist of the Year Award

Amber Watkins

Florence O. Durand

Georgia Groom

Jaclyn Bonavota

Tinashe Musara

Zeina Esmail

The Fresh Face of the Year Award

Dalton Dubois

John Deng

Lyra Westecott

Nevine Fadlmula

Ryan Park

The Model of the Year Award

Ashley Callingbull

Charlotte Tomas

Heather Diamond Strongarm

Mathieu Simoneau

The Fashion Impact Award

Aille Design

Elita Intimates

Kotn

Sarah Power – INLAND

Vanja Vasic – FAT (Fashion Art Toronto)

The Digital Fashion Creator of the Year Award

Dorian Who

Isabelle Allain

Lexson Millington

Liv Judd

Mei Pang

The Sustainability Award

Anne Mulaire

Adhereto Studios

And or Collective

BEDI

Kotn

Ocin

Makeup Artist of the Year Award

Julie Cusson

Leslie-Ann Thomson

Maina Militza

Robert Weir

Sabrina Rinaldi

Tami El Sombati

Hair Artist of the Year Award

Chanel Croker

Erin Klassen

Ian Russell

Janet Jackson

Kristjan Hayden

Stephane Scotto Di Cesare