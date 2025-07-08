Canali unveils first branded dining concept

Italian luxury menswear brand Canali has expanded into food and hospitality with the opening of its first exclusive dining concept, Locanda Canali, at the Harbour City Gateway Arcade in Hong Kong, next door to the new Canali flagship boutique.

The Locanda Canali restaurant aims to intersect fashion and dining by offering an immersive experience reflective of the brand’s values of craftsmanship, heritage, and contemporary Italian elegance. Described as “Italian culinary art,” the restaurant will be curated by Italian chef Gianni Caprioli and serve interpretations of traditional Italian dishes, with a special focus on Milanese culinary traditions.

Inside Locanda Canali in Hong Kong Credits: Canali

In a statement, Canali said the branded dining experience is rooted in its menswear tailoring legacy of refined elegance, as it looks to further expand the brand’s lifestyle offering.

Stefano Canali, president and chief executive of the Canali Group, said in a statement: “The opening of Locanda Canali represents a strategic step in our lifestyle journey. This concept enhances our customer experience by integrating hospitality into our identity.

“We believe strongly in the cultural vitality and economic relevance of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and are pleased to continue our development in this dynamic region.”

Inside Locanda Canali in Hong Kong Credits: Canali

The interior of the restaurant draws inspiration from Canali’s tailoring heritage, with drapery-style wall panels and champagne-toned seating, as well as checkerboard-patterned marble used for the floors, tables and the bar top. The space also features artworks celebrating Milan.

Inside Locanda Canali in Hong Kong Credits: Canali

Inside Locanda Canali in Hong Kong Credits: Canali