Carbon38 launches Melt, a new technical fabric with a weightless feel

Fashion and performance brand Carbon38 has added an innovative new activewear fabric to its collection.

Weightless in feel, Melt is an alternative technical fabric that is fully opaque and designed to move with the wearer. The composition is made of 81 percent nylon and 19 percent spandex, offering support without constricting. It is soft to the touch with a buttery, second-skin fit and the sculpting power of compressive fabric. It is also moisture-wicking and odour resistant and made of 4-way stretch.

The US-based multi-brand retailer’s private label accounts for 40 percent of its offer, and it regularly releases seasonal capsule collections. The brand’s Takara Shine activewear has sold over 209,000 pairs since its debut in 2016.

This new fabrication was developed to be worn for low-impact workouts, while also allowing comfort for everyday use.