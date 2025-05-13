Carhartt does not want to be confused with Carhartt WIP: ‘clothing must perform, not pose’

Workwear brand Carhartt was keen not to be confused with Carhartt WIP (Work in Progress), the fashionable streetwear brand with a very different target group and positioning. The workwear brand underlined the distinction in a press release.

Carhartt, which has its European headquarters in Amsterdam, emphasised in a statement: “Carhartt is not a fashion trend, it is a tool you wear. Where some brands imitate a style, Carhartt still delivers on its promise: clothing that protects you. Every jacket, pair of trousers or overall is designed with functionality in mind, tested in practice and made to withstand wind, rain, cold and wear. For hard workers.”

'Carhartt makes clothing for people who need to perform' Credits: Carhartt via Van de Vorst PR

Carhartt and Carhartt WIP: different brands

Carhartt was founded in Detroit in 1889 by Hamilton Carhartt. Many of the brand’s garments have a historical background, as can be read on the website. For example, during the Second World War, the brand produced overalls for soldiers and workwear for women in factories in the US. In 1998, Mark Valade, Hamilton’s great-grandson, became chairman of Carhartt. Under his leadership, the brand expanded into Europe, launched global e-commerce and opened dozens of its own stores. In 2013, Linda Hubbard became the first non-family member to be appointed president, while Valade remained chief executive officer (CEO). Carhartt has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in the US and Europe.

Carhartt WIP was founded in 1994 by Edwin Faeh. He develops his own fashionable collections, popular within various subcultures - from the techno scene in Detroit to the skate culture in cities such as Berlin. The brand enters into various collaborations with fashion brands, including Nike. It also has its own skate team and music department. Carhartt WIP has more than 100 physical stores worldwide, including in Europe, Asia and the US. Recently, the brand opened a store in Rotterdam, the brand’s 5th branch in the Netherlands.

Whereas Carhartt WIP is all about fashion, style and expression, Carhartt focuses on protection during work in sectors such as construction and technology.

A summer jacket from Carhartt WIPCredits: Carhartt WIP

Workwear from Carhartt. Credits: Carhartt via Van de Vorst PR