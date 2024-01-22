Carla Zampatti to return to Australian Fashion Week

Australian womenswear designer brand Carla Zampatti is returning to Australian Fashion Week this May after four years away.

In a statement, IMG, which produces Australian Fashion Week, stated that the brand would present her resort 2025 collection at the Carriageworks on May 13 at 6pm, the opening night of the five-day event.

This will be the first Australian Fashion Week show for the brand’s new creative director, Karlie Ungar and the first since the passing of Zampatti herself in 2021.

Alex Schuman, chief executive of Carla Zampatti, said: “Australian Fashion Week is an event like no other. 2024 marks the return of Carla Zampatti to Australian Fashion Week after a 4-year absence, and we’re all very excited to bring the brand to the biggest stage in Australian fashion: the Carla Zampatti runway at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney. It’s a milestone for the brand as we launch internationally.”

Natalie Xenita, vice president-managing director of IMG Fashion Events Asia-Pacific, added: “We are thrilled to announce the return of Carla Zampatti to Australian Fashion Week. Carla herself loved the magic of a runway show, and we are proud to support Alex, Karlie and the entire Carla Zampatti team for their Australian Fashion Week return in 2024 to showcase this iconic Australian brand to the international fashion industry and a new generation of fashion fans.”

Australian Fashion Week will take place from May 13 to 17 in Sydney.