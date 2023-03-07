Carolina Herrera heading to Rio De Janeiro for resort show

Carolina Herrera will stage its first-ever catwalk show outside of New York for its resort 2024 collection in Rio De Janeiro.

The show will take place on June 1 during sunset at an undisclosed location. The event will be a multi-day celebration, added the brand, culminating with a party for the global launch of the new Good Girl Blush eau de parfum.

Commenting on the news, Wes Gordon, creative director at Carolina Herrera, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be staging our first-ever show outside of New York in Rio de Janeiro. It’s an inspiring city for so many reasons. The lively colour palette, the unique blend of its universally loved music, the breathtaking Modernist architecture of Oscar Niemeyer, and the exuberance of its traditions, which I have immense respect for.

“Rio has an extraordinarily rich heritage, diversity and blend of cultural backgrounds. We are a house with Latin origins at heart, and this collection is our chance to explore that DNA from a different geographical and cultural vantage point, out of deep respect and admiration. I look forward to collaborating with local teams to put together this truly special experience.”

Carolina Herrera has also announced a partnership with Spectaculu, a not-for-profit organisation founded in Rio de Janeiro that offers professional training in creative industries for underprivileged young people.

The catwalk show will also mark a return to Brazil for the House of Carolina Herrera. In 2019, founder Carolina Herrera and beauty creative director Carolina A. Herrera visited São Paulo for the launch of Good Girl Dot Drama.

While Carolina Herrera may be taking its resort collection on tour, the brand confirmed it will continue to showcase its autumn/winter and spring/summer catwalk shows in New York as part of the official New York Fashion Week schedule.