Fashion
Carolina Herrera to release mini-documentary for NYFW
By Danielle Wightman-Stone
30 minutes ago
To celebrate Carolina Herrera’s presence at New York Fashion Week for the past four decades the luxury fashion house will air an intimate, never-seen-before conversation between Carolina Herrera and creative director Wes Gordon.
Launching on September 14, 'The Conversation: Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’, is a four-part mini-documentary, where the two fashion designers discuss the past, present and future of fashion while sharing personal memories and anecdotes.
Described as a "fun and witty toast to New York and the fashion industry,” the unrehearsed, unscripted mini-documentary was filmed in a single sitting at Herrera’s Manhattan residence in August under strict Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.
Directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, the 16-minute video conversation celebrates the unique bond between Herrera and Gordon and shares details about their love of fashion, New York as well as a chapter dedicated to the House of Herrera.
“Over the past three years, I have had the opportunity to know Carolina Herrera in many different capacities. The Designer. The Mentor. The Icon. But the one I treasure most is my Friend.” said Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon in a statement. “While she may not love the camera, the camera adores her. In a moment when New York City and fashion need magic more than ever, I wanted to sit down with my friend, Mrs. Herrera, and let her share her wisdom and optimism.”
The Conversation: Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon will be available live across the newly launched Carolinaherrera.com website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, and will feature both English and Spanish subtitles.
Image: courtesy of Carolina Herrera