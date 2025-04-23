Carolina Herrera to showcase SS26 collection in Madrid

New York-based fashion label Carolina Herrera, owned by Spanish group Puig, is stepping away from New York Fashion Week in September to showcase its spring/summer 2026 collection in Madrid, Spain.

The move will mark the brand’s third destination show, following resort showcases in Rio de Janeiro in 2023 and Mexico City in November 2024, and will be the brand’s first main collection catwalk show outside of New York Fashion Week.

The show will take place on September 18 at a to-be-revealed location in Madrid and will highlight not only the SS26 collection but “the city that inspires it”.

As part of its tribute to the city and Spain, Carolina Herrera will collaborate with select Spanish creatives and artisans and incorporate their work into the collection “as an homage to the country’s rich tradition of craftsmanship and artistic expression”.

Carolina Herrera to skip NYFW for Madrid for SS26 collection

Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, said in a statement: “Madrid has always been one of my favourite cities in the world - so incredibly rich in history, art, culture, and landmarks. It has an amazing energy and a vibrant culture, home to so many creatives with a distinct approach to beauty and joy.

“Whenever I visit Madrid, I get a full recharge of inspiration. It’s a place where alegría de vivir - one of the guiding mottos of our house - truly comes to life. From a spontaneous dinner at Casa Lucio to a long walk through El Retiro or a quiet hour at the Reina Sofía museum, Madrid is a city shaped by history, but never stuck in it - there’s an allure in the way the past coexists with the present.”

The celebration for the SS26 showcase will begin with an intimate dinner on September 17, “setting the tone” for the show on the evening of September 18. The brand also added that it will return to New York Fashion Week’s schedule in 2026 and will also host a private client preview in the US ahead of the Madrid show.

Gordon added: “Bringing Carolina Herrera here feels less like a decision and more like continuing a shared conversation.”

This is not the first time the House of Herrera has activated in Madrid. As part of its ongoing Carolina Herrera for Women in the Arts initiative, in 2023, the brand collaborated with the Thyssen Bornemisza National Museum on the sponsorship of the groundbreaking exhibition Maestras – Women Masters, a survey of over 100 artworks by artists such as Artemisia Gentileschi, Angelica Kauffmann, and Sonia Delaunay. Last year, Gordon also served as a judge for Vogue España’s 2024 Fashion Fund.