Carolina Herrera unveils denim collaboration with Frame

New York-based fashion house Carolina Herrera, known for its elegant and bold fashion, has unveiled a denim capsule collection with American fashion brand Frame.

The limited-edition collection came to fruition through the shared vision of Frame’s co-founder and creative director Erik Torstensson and Carolina Herrera’s creative director Wes Gordon to unite the two iconic brands “with a one-of-a-kind denim capsule”.

In a statement, both brands said the collection is “rooted in friendship,” and centred around the question of “what does the Herrera client wear when she’s not wearing a gown?”.

Carolina Herrera x Frame collection Credits: Carolina Herrera / Frame

The result is a collection of five silhouettes, which combines Frame’s denim expertise and reimagined within the feminine and tailored world of Carolina Herrera to offer a range of denim that celebrates “the everyday glamor of Carolina Herrera while paying homage to Frame’s mastery in tailored denim”.

The collection includes taper jeans, a tailored denim jacket, a denim ball skirt, a corset mini skirt and a midi skirt, released in the bold palette of Herrera’s colourways, including Herrera Red, Marigold, Celeste, Currant Cranberry, and White. Prices range from 498 to 1,198 US dollars.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gordon said: “Frame is my favourite denim brand. I love Erik and what he has built, and I adore that this collaboration came together organically from friendship, built around the needs of our clients and what they want to wear today.”

Carolina Herrera x Frame collection Credits: Carolina Herrera / Frame

Torstensson added: “Wes is an immensely talented designer and a close friend. It was such an honour to collaborate with him; his vision was so clear from the onset and he has deftly steered the Frame aesthetic into a new territory of proportion and saturation of colour palette.”

The Carolina Herrera x Frame collection debut at the Carolina Herrera Resort 2024 runway show in Mexico City on November 14 and is available at both brand’s retail locations, as well as at Net-a-Porter, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, and Leigh’s.