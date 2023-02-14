Casa93's online fashion design programme becomes classroom-based

The experimental 'Pre Casa project', created by fashion design academy Casa93 in France, which is co-financed by the Île-de-France region, has now become Casa93Pulse and is moving from virtual courses to in-person training.

Alternative fashion school Casa93 in the Parisian suburb Seine-Saint-Denis, Montreuil, is an educational institution. It is mainly for underprivileged students who do not have the means to attend private and often expensive fashion schools. At Casa93, they do not have to pay tuition to attend classes.

The Casa93Pulse programme is open to young people from 18 to 25 years old, who have a diploma below the Bachelor level. The courses will last three months, from May to the end of July 2023, which is equivalent to two hundred hours of studying.

The programme will consist of evening classes, once or twice a week, plus cultural visits.

The aim of the programme is to get people back into school. The aim is to help these young people find their dream education, create creative content and help them prepare their application to enter into the fashion design programme of their choice. Casa93Pulse is structured as follows.

First stage: discovery, which means nine weeks of discovery of subjects, tools and creative techniques with weekly thematic modules and cultural visits.

Second stage: orientation, two weeks of individual interviews for each student to find the programme that best suits them.

Third stage: mentoring and jury, preparation of an application file to apply to the school of student’s choice.

The presentation of the Casa93Pulse project will take place on 4 and 5 March 2023 during Casa93's annual open day. Candidates will be able to apply from March 4 to April 10, 2023. The first twenty profiles that meet the criteria will be accepted into the programme.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.