Casa93 students to take part in Copenhagen Fashion Week

The students of the French fashion schools Casa93 Montreuil and Casa93 Mirail (Toulouse) will be showcasing their creations at Copenhagen Fashion Week which is set to take place from August 7 to 11.

The sixth graduating class of Casa93 Montreuil and the first class of Casa93 Mirail in Toulouse will be taking part in the official Copenhagen Fashion Week calendar. From August 9 to 11, they will present their exhibition entitled 'Nouvelle Vague. A New Generation. A New Wave' at the French Embassy in Denmark.

Conceived and designed by Danish design agency Inter.agcy, the installation "underlines the urgency of rethinking fashion and provides a platform for the new generation to showcase their creations," the fashion school said in a statement sent to FashionUnited.

Founded by Nadine Gonzalez, fashion school Casa93 provides fashion education free of charge and has no diploma requirements for talented young people aged 18 to 25. Casa93 Montreuil opened in September 2017. In 2022, the concept expanded to Toulouse and Casa93 Mirail was born.

In April, Nadine Gonzalez was awarded the National Order of Merit in her home country France, the second highest national order that rewards exemplary French citizens.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.