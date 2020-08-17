Casablanca launches debut womenswear collection

Luxury menswear brand Casablanca, founded by Charaf Tajer, has launched its debut womenswear collection, a 15-piece capsule that has been designed specifically for women, inspired by the brand's classic menswear collections.

The collection the brand explains has been designed with the “Casablanca woman in mind” with its classic pieces cut to the female form with new fabrics and prints, which are unique to the range.

The capsule, which draws inspiration from Italy’s Lake Garda, is exclusive to Net-a-Porter and features silk shirts and robing with delicate hand-painted prints in a colour palette of pink, green and white with the accents of the brand’s signature orange.

There is also a reimagining of the Casablanca Tennis Club, with lightweight sweaters and polo shirts, reminiscent of the 1970s in a slim cut and wide collar.

Other highlights include a cashmere tracksuit with wide-leg trousers and a tailored jacket featuring structured shoulders and elegant peak lapels, styled with high-waisted front pleat trousers, which have become synonymous with the Casablanca aesthetic.

The luxury label also used its Dalmation print in the women’s collection in the form of a rosa T-shirt and cropped denim jacket, with matching straight cut jeans.

“There has always been strong feminine sensibility running through the Casablanca DNA, so launching a dedicated womenswear collection makes total sense for us,” said Charaf Tajer, founder of Casablanca in a statement. “When I designed this collection I had an intelligent, visionary woman in mind – her femininity is her strength, but she can embrace the beauty of the masculine too.”

Images: courtesy of Casablanca; photographed by Remi Ferranta