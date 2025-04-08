Casadei teams up with House of Gilles for bridal footwear

Italian luxury footwear brand Casadei has unveiled a bespoke bridal footwear collaboration with New York-based bridal and couture fashion label House of Gilles.

The collaboration promises to celebrate bespoke and timeless elegance, blending the ethereal quality of House of Gilles’ couture bridal with the signature silhouettes of Casadei, offering brides “an unparalleled blend of romance, modernity, and refinement”.

The exclusive couture footwear collection draws inspiration from the House of Gilles bridal 2025 collection and features intricate details that echo the delicate artistry of the brand’s gowns, from duchesse satin pleating and moulded botanical appliqués to lace adorned with crystal embroideries, which have then been “carefully integrated” into Casadei's signature styles.

Casadei x House of Gilles bridal collection Credits: Casadei / House of Gilles

Both brands note in the press release that the result is a “bridal shoe that embodies both contemporary beauty and romantic charm”.

Chloé Mendel Corgan, co-founder and creative director of House of Gilles, said in a statement: “This collection with Casadei represents a perfect marriage of both brands' dedication to heritage and craftsmanship.

"Each shoe embodies our couture ethos - a celebration of classic, timeless elegance and romance.”

Casadei x House of Gilles launch made-to-order bridal footwear collection

Casadei x House of Gilles bridal collection Credits: Casadei / House of Gilles

The collaboration aims to go beyond simply pairing a dress with a shoe to create “a harmonious and complete bridal look that tells a story of individuality and sophistication” to enhance the bridal experience.

The collection features several styles to suit all brides and occasions, including slingback flats, ballerina slippers, high-heels, open-toe styles, and platforms, which will be available exclusively made-to-order through House of Gilles and select Casadei and House of Gilles retail and bridal partners.

Highlights include a slingback flat embellished with hand-embroidered lace and crystal flower appliqués, a ballerina slipper crafted from the softest duchesse satin, a duchesse satin pump with hand-pleated detailing to create a sculptural, romantic silhouette, and a classic Casadei pump featuring a hand sculpted cala lily.

Casadei x House of Gilles bridal collection Credits: Casadei / House of Gilles

There are also two statement heels in the collection - a platform high-heel crafted from duchesse satin featuring a delicate strap and adorned with embroidered pearls and crystals and a sculptural and romantic handmade moulded flower open-toe heel featuring floral and botanical appliques.

Cesare Casadei, creative director at Casadei, added: “Craftsmanship is at the heart of everything we create at Casadei. When I design bridal shoes, I want each woman to be able to choose, on her special day, the model that most reflects her and makes her feel unique.”

Casadei x House of Gilles bridal collection Credits: Casadei / House of Gilles