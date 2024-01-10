Casio to celebrate Baby-G anniversary with Hello Kitty

Watch brand Casio is collaborating with Hello Kitty, a character from the Japanese entertainment company Sanrio, on a new Baby-G shock-resistant watch.

The collaboration watch marks both the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty and the 30th anniversary of the Baby-G and is based on the BGD-565, which inherits the design of the first Baby-G model.

The design features the white, red, and blue colour scheme of Hello Kitty's debut designs from 1974, alongside a total of 50 Hello Kitty details, including printed faces of the charming, animated character from the 1970s laughing, winking, and looking surprised.

Other highlights include Hello Kitty’s eyes, nose, and whiskers appearing on the watch LCD when the backlight is on and a red ribbon design on the dial to complete the Hello Kitty face.

The special watch also comes in special packaging featuring a cloth pouch inspired by the watch design.