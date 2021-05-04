Castore signs multi-year deal with McLaren Racing

British sportswear brand Castore, which tennis player Andy Murray is a shareholder in, is turning its focus on Formula 1, after signing a multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing.

For the 2022 Formula 1 season, Castore will become the official team apparel and sportswear partners for the McLaren Formula 1 team.

The deal will see the rapidly-growing premium sportswear brand supplying the McLaren Formula 1 race team with team apparel and taking on McLaren Racing’s licensed merchandise programme providing the team’s global fanbase with greater access to products through localised e-commerce distribution across key regions.

Castore branding will also feature on McLaren F1 team apparel and the race suits of McLaren Formula 1 drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

This partnership expands upon Castore’s first collection with McLaren Automotive that launched at the end of 2020 and will see the sportswear brand collaborating with McLaren Racing to develop performance sportswear ranges.

It hopes that the deal with McLaren will help “project them onto a global stage” as Formula 1 has massive audiences all over the world.

Castore named official team apparel and sportswear partners for McLaren Formula 1 team

Phil Beahon, co-founder of Castore, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be partnering with McLaren, an iconic name in Formula 1. Not only are they a brilliant British brand but we share the mindset of relentlessly pursuing ways to boost performance, encapsulated by our motto ‘Better Never Stops’.

“Given the global audience for Formula 1, we believe this partnership will increase the visibility and appeal of the Castore brand with millions of fans and accelerate our drive to build the world’s leading premium sportswear brand.”

Mark Waller, chief commercial officer at McLaren Racing, added: “Castore are leading innovators in the premium sportswear industry through their performance-enhancing range of apparel and we are delighted to announce their partnership with McLaren Racing as Official Team and Sportswear Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

“We are looking forward to bringing together our passion for engineering excellence to deliver the highest quality product and services for our team, fans and partners.”

Castore was founded in 2015 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon with a mission to deliver the “lightest, most durable, highest performing sportswear in the market”. Based in Liverpool, the brand sells mainly online and through selected retailers, reaching customers in more than 70 countries. It designs premium sportswear, for football, tennis, golf, cricket and the gym, in the UK, with all products made at specialist factories in Europe.

The British brand has also been investing during the pandemic, hiring an extra 40 people and opening a new distribution centre in Europe to help mitigate the impact of Brexit. This year, Castore expects sales to reach 100 million pounds.

Castore also has several ambassadors, as well as Andy Murray, it is working with England rugby union captain Owen Farrell, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and England cricketer Jos Buttler. They are also the official kit provider to West Indies cricket and two Rugby League sides in Australia, Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters.