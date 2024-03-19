Castore to market Umbro in the UK and parts of Europe

British sportswear brand Castore has signed an exclusive deal with Umbro licensee GL Dameck for the Umbro Professional Team Sports sub-license, allowing Castore to market the Umbro brand in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Denmark.

In a statement, Castore said the deal will continue its strategy to build its presence in the sports market and will see the brand having exclusive right to seek to work with Umbro’s existing English Premier League team partnerships, including AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Luton Town and West Ham, as well as English Football League Clubs Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Forest Green Rovers from the start of the 2024/25 season.

Castore will also supply, under the Umbro brand, to Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership, where Castore is already the global kit partner for Glasgow Rangers FC and England Rugby men’s and women’s teams. The brand already supplies Bath Rugby, Saracens and Harlequins with kit in Premiership Rugby.

Tom and Phil Beahon, founders of Castore, said: “We are delighted to bring together Castore’s innovative digital platform and investments in supply and distribution with one of football’s great heritage brands in Umbro to reach a new generation of fans.

“Umbro is a global brand which is woven into the heart and soul of football culture, and this deal represents the first step in the next chapter of Castore’s continued progress.”

Ewan Scott, chief executive and joint founder of GLD, added: “We are delighted to partner with Tom, Phil, and their team in this groundbreaking elite sports relationship. Castore’s technology-led approach combined with Umbro’s century of authenticity in sports enables both partners to increase visibility on the field of play, whilst providing consumers with first class kit design and innovation.”