Catherine Zeta-Jones launches footwear collection with Butterfly Twists

British vegan footwear brand Butterfly Twists has collaborated with Oscar winning-actress Catherine Zeta-Jones on an affordable footwear collection.

The exclusive partnership is with the actresses lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones and marks her first expansion into footwear.

Casa Zeta-Jones x Butterfly Twists has launched with a limited edition collection this month that will be available in 21 countries, before expanding across all sixty-six markets where Butterfly Twists is sold.

Commenting on the collection, Zeta-Jones, said in a statement: “I love shoes, and like most women, I know comfort and style are essential. I’m looking forward to my partnership with Butterfly Twists, and expanding the brand of Casa Zeta-Jones from head to toe, literally!

“I’ve always had a passion for fashion. I learned to sew from my Nana and my Mam and was always designing and creating something new. Shoes are a natural extension of that, and something I’ve always wanted to design.”

There are four styles in the ballerina flats collection, with numerous colourways including black and white, multi-coloured stripes, beige and blue. Prices range from 55 to 60 pounds.

Zeta-Jones, added: “I love their brand and knew I could collaborate with them on something really fresh and different. They are global, virtually in every country and that was also important to me so Casa Zeta-Jones could have a far and expansive reach to women everywhere.”

The actress also stressed how important it was that Butterfly Twists are vegan, saying: “Butterfly Twists is a vegan brand too. Vegan materials are so advanced and luxurious now it is difficult to tell the difference between real leather and vegan leather. I know that it’s an important consideration for many women and I’m happy I can create something that is sustainable without sacrificing style.”

Images: courtesy of Butterfly Twists/Casa Zeta-Jones