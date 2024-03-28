Cecilie Bahnsen launches a made-to-order service

Copenhagen-based fashion brand Cecilie Bahnsen has launched a new made-to-order service as the brand looks to opt towards a “slower” approach to fashion, while continuing to honour the traditions of couture and craftsmanship.

The made-to-order service comprises of three categories - bridal, runway and archive, meaning that consumers can purchase straight off the catwalk, pull from the brand’s archives, or select from a curated edit of bridal styles.

In a statement, Cecilie Bahnsen explained that the service would be available via its website and each piece would be made-to-order in its Copenhagen atelier and take 8 to 12 weeks after the order is confirmed.

Commenting on the launch, Cecilie Bahnsen said on the brand’s website: “Our fabrics are so precious, they need to be used. We have never thrown anything away. We have it all here in the studio in Copenhagen, every last scrap.

“It gives the fabric a second life and means that we never have to send anything to landfill. Because our collections are entirely handmade, the seamstresses work non-stop at busy times. We’re trying bit by bit to change how we work, to make it more balanced and real.”

Cecilie Bahnsen made-to-order service Credits: Cecilie Bahnsen

For the bridal offering, the brand will have a curated edit of archival pieces and seasonal styles, including an exclusive offering of veils, bows, and underskirts to complete each look, made-to-order from Cecilie Bahnsen’s archive of fabrics.

For runway, there will be a limited selection of catwalk looks on a made-to-order basis, crafted from bespoke fabrics featuring “intricate details and elaborate construction”. While the archive range allows fans to purchase iconic archival silhouettes crafted utilising leftover fabric.