Celine to return to the catwalk for its AW23 womenswear

A Celine women’s SS23 catwalk presentation never materialised this season, instead the French luxury house will unveil a film on its website and social media later this month.

For AW23, however, Celine will return to the runway, albeit outside of Paris fashion week and two months ahead of the major show season.

According to WWD, Celine will show its womenswear Fall 2023 collection in Los Angeles on 8 December. LA has long been a creative breeding ground for Celine’s artistic director, Hedi Slimane, who was based in the city during his tenure at Saint Laurent.

The month of December is by no means a sleepy fashion month, with Dior presenting its pre-fall menswear in Egypt, and Chanel opting for Senegal for its annual Métiers d’Art collection.