Celine unveils push into beauty with lipstick

Celine teased its expansion into beauty with the first cosmetics line in the French fashion house’s history on its Instagram account.

The fashion film for its autumn/winter 2024 ‘La Collection De L’Arc De Triomphe’ collection revealed models striding through the streets of Paris, wearing the brand’s ‘La Peau Nue’ rose-hued lipstick, one of the 15 shades of lipstick in the ‘Le Rouge Celine’ collection that will launch in January 2025.

Celine Beauté was created by Celine's artistic director Hedi Slimane in 2023 and expands from the fashion house’s haute parfumerie collection, which debuted in 2019.

“The creation of Celine Beauté comes to enrich the cultural roots, promoting a French idea of femininity and allure, distilled over the last five years by Hedi Slimane in his new institutional codes for the Maison Celine,” the fashion house said in the statement.

The debut cosmetics product from Celine Beauté will launch this autumn with the brand’s first satin lipstick in the shade ‘Rouge Triomph,’ which has a radiant, long-wearing and hydration-based formula composed of 89 percent natural origin ingredients.

Celine added that the unique satin-finish texture of the lipstick has been designed with “a sensorial signature that connects with Hedi Slimane’s obsession with haute couture fabrics”.

Following the lipstick, Celine Beauté said each season it will add new collections designed by Slimane, including lip balms, mascaras, eyeliners and pencils, loose powders and blush cases, and nail polishes.