CeraVe launches first haircare offering

CeraVe, the number one dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US, is looking to disrupt the haircare market with its first hair products targeting dandruff.

Backed by L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, CeraVe haircare is launching with five targeted scalp solutions, including two shampoos, two conditioners, and a 2-in-1, all under 10 US dollars each.

The haircare line, available exclusively at Walmart, has been developed with dermatologists to help eliminate up to 100 percent of visible flakes without disrupting the scalp barrier and to alleviate symptoms of mild to moderate dandruff, while leaving hair feeling healthy and soft.

CeraVe states that the difference between its product and others in the anti-dandruff category is a revolutionary approach that targets the root cause of dandruff – ceramide deficiency – while respecting the delicate balance of the scalp barrier.

Its new anti-dandruff line is formulated with 1 percent Pyrithione Zinc and features the brand's signature blend of three skin-identical ceramides (EOP, NP, and AP) to help restore the scalp barrier. The pH-balanced, allergy-tested formula is suitable for all hair types, curl patterns, colour-treated hair and those with sensitive scalps. It is also free of sulfates, MIT, dyes, parabens and fragrance.

CeraVe has also designed a non-medicated formulation specifically designed for those without dandruff. The Gentle Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner features three essential ceramides, identical to those found in the scalp, and hydrating hyaluronic acid.

Tom Allison, senior vice president and global head of professional sales and marketing for CeraVe, said in a statement: "As we looked ahead to the future of CeraVe, we felt that hair and scalp care were a natural progression for the brand.

"Working hand-in-hand with our dermatologists, we were able to create anti-dandruff formulas with skin-identical ceramides that are not only effective for gently and effectively cleansing and treating dandruff without disrupting the scalp barrier, but also leaves hair feeling healthy and soft."