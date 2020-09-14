CFDA announces award 2020 winners

The 2020 CFDA Awards were originally scheduled for June 8, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards show was delayed indefinitely. By the glory of the 21st century, the CFDA Awards took on a virtual approach this year as most other things fashion have, including New York Fashion Week currently taking place. Today, the CFDA announced this year's award winners honoring some of the best in both America's design talent and recognizing international design talent as well.

Gabriela Hearst won American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss won American Menswear Designer of the Year, Telfar Clemens won American Accessories Designer of the Year, Christopher John Rogers won American Emerging Designer of the Year, Pierpaolo Picciolo of Valentino won International Women's Designer of the Year, and Kim Jones for Dior won International Men's Designer of the Year.

Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, made the announcement of winners in a video that premiered on Runway360 and CFDA’s social channels. This is the first CFDA Fashion Award for each designer in the four American categories and represents the most diverse group of recipients in the awards’ 39-year history, including three Black designers and a Latina.

The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards were sponsored by Klarna, a global payments and shopping service. Nominees and winners were determined by the CFDA Awards Guild which is composed of CFDA members, fashion editors, stylists, and retail executives.

photo: courtesy of CFDA