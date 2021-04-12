CFDA plans for in-person New York Fashion Week

September is coming up fashionable roses. Today, an announcement came that Met Gala will be returning in September, and it will be closing out New York Fashion Week. CFDA then confirmed that a return to in-person fashion shows is anticipated.

The next iteration of New York Fashion Week is scheduled to run from September 8 to September 12. Designers will still have the option of presenting digitally, but the CFDA is expecting that there will be more in-person shows following COVID-19 health guidelines.

“With current signs of progress in the pace of vaccinations and the strategic, gradual reopening and tangible reawakening of New York City, we look forward to a strong fashion season that celebrates the best of American fashion in both physical and digital presentation formats,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, in a statement.