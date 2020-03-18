CFDA postpones 2020 Fashion Awards

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards, which were originally scheduled for June 8 at the New York Public Library, have been postponed to a yet to be determined date. CFDA chairman Tom Ford and CFDA president Steven Kolb made the decision to postpone after reviewing federal and state guidelines for health and wellness amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the second major fashion event postponed due to coronavirus after the Met Gala, which typically takes place on the first Monday in May. The CFDA has done its best to help members and other American designers navigate their business during these turbulent times.

Last week the organization published a guideline on ways to help designers with their business during these difficult times. Many department stores and independent boutiques that carry smaller designers who rely on those sales have temporarily closed. Like all other sectors of the economy, retail and fashion are taking a hit over coronavirus.