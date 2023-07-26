CFDA releases preliminary NYFW schedule for September

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has released the preliminary Official New York Fashion Week (NYFW) schedule featuring more than 71 confirmed designers.

NYFW will run from September 8 to 13. It will kick off with Peter Do’s debut show as creative director of Helmut Lang at 2pm on September 8 and close with the Luar show by Raul Lopez, who won Accessories Designer of the Year at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on September 13 at 8pm.

Returning brands include Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Collina Strada, Cos, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Theory, Tibi, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson and Willy Chavarria.

As reported, Ralph Lauren will make his comeback to the New York catwalk on September 8 at 7pm. His last fashion week show was held in 2019 for the autumn/winter season, where he rebranded a ballroom on Wall Street as a nightclub called the ‘Ralph’s Club’.

Also returning to the NYFW schedule are Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim, alongside first-time showcases from Advisry, Chan Chit Lo, Fforme, Grace Ling and Sho Konishi.

Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim to return to New York Fashion Week in September

This year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Colin LoCascio, Diotima, Kim Shui, Kozaburo, Melitta Baumeister, Sami Miró Vintage, Tanner Fletcher, Who Decides War and Zankov will also join the week with collection showcases. Steven Kolb, chief executive at the CFDA, said in a statement: “New York Fashion Week is an integral part of New York City’s vibrant culture and sense of constant evolution and discovery.

“This season’s official New York Fashion Week schedule plays to this sentiment and will once again showcase the best of American fashion, both emerging and established. We’re excited to see the return of Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the New York runway, adding to the week’s energy.”

Spring Studios will continue to be the central hub for IMG’s NYFW: The Shows. The preliminary Official NYFW Schedule is in partnership with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows. In addition, the shows and presentations will continue to be presented via Runway360, CFDA’s centralised digital hub and business tool to support American fashion brands’ collection releases year-round.