CFDA releases preliminary SS26 New York Fashion Week schedule

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has released its preliminary New York Fashion Week schedule for the spring/summer 2026 season, which will run from September 11 to 16 throughout New York City.

NYFW in September will feature more than 60 catwalk shows and designer presentations, with additional collections being presented digitally and by appointment.

Michael Kors will officially kick off the week on September 11 at 11 am, followed by presentations from Lafayette 148 and Norma Kamail and catwalk shows from Christian Siriano and Collina Strada.

Newcomers to the NYFW line-up include 6397, Amir Taghi, Dwarmis, Lii, Maria McManus, Nardos, Raúl Peñaranda, Rùadh, and SC103, while 2025 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund ﬁnalists Ashlyn, Bach Mai, Bernard James, Don’t Let Disco, Gabe Gordon, Heirlome, Jamie Okuma, and Meruert Tolegen will hold activations throughout the week.

Calvin Klein Collection, F/W 2025 NYFW show Credits: Calvin Klein

New York Fashion Week announces preliminary SS26 schedule for September showcase

They will be joined by Altuzarra, Area, Bevza, Calvin Klein Collection, Campillo, Cynthia Rowley, Diotima, Eckhaus Latta, Fforme, Elena Velez, Jason Wu Collection, Kallmeyer, KidSuper, LaQuan Smith, L’Enchanteur, Luar, Monse, Prabal Gurung, Private Policy, Kate Barton, Dennis Basso, Andrew Kwon, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Tanner Fletcher, Tibi, Todd Snyder, Tory Burch, TWP, Ulla Johnson, Who Decides War and Zankov.

The SS26 will also see the return of Alexander Wang to NYFW, as well as several international brands, including Off-White, Toteme and Cos.

Altuzarra AW25 show at NYFW Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Notable absences include Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Carolina Herrera, which announced it was stepping away from NYFW this season to showcase its SS26 collection in Madrid, Spain, on September 18. It will mark Carolina Herrera’s third destination show, following resort showcases in Rio de Janeiro in 2023 and Mexico City in November 2024, and will be the brand’s first main collection catwalk show outside of New York Fashion Week.

Joseph Maglieri, CFDA’s director of fashion week initiatives, said in a statement: “The collections this September represent the resilience and dynamism of the city through a global lens.

“With great returns to the calendar, visiting brands from around the world, and a new guard of rising talent ﬁnding their rhythm and stride, New York Fashion Week continues to be a gateway for discovery, creativity, and storytelling representing the spirit and independence of American fashion.”