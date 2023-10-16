Champion celebrates 50 years of hip-hop

Hip-hop, born on the streets of the Bronx in the 1970s, has evolved into a global cultural and musical phenomenon while simultaneously exerting a profound influence on the world of fashion. From its early beginnings to the present day, hip-hop's impact on fashion is unmistakable and enduring.

As the genre celebrates 50 years, fashion brands are acknowledging the impact and milestone of this cultural revolution. Sportswear label Champion said it is releasing two collaborations, acknowledging the integral role hip-hop has played in its journey. Champion's iconic Reverse Weave hoodies, sweatshirts, and basketball jerseys have become synonymous with hip-hop's rebellious spirit and distinctive style.

Over the years, leading hip-hop artists such as Wu Tang, Jay Z, De La Soul, and Chance the Rapper have embraced Champion's enduring popularity, cementing its status as a symbol within the ongoing narrative of hip-hop culture. To mark this 50-year celebration, Champion is collaborating with two iconic music groups from the hip-hop subculture.

Champion x Naughty by Nature

Naughty by Nature, formed in 1991 in East Orange, New Jersey, produced several hits from their third album "19 Naughty III," including the standout track "Hip Hop Hooray" in 1993. Their music video for the song, directed by Spike Lee, featured influential figures like Eazy-E and Kriss Kross, with the group sporting Champion hooded sweats. To commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the album's release, Champion is partnering with Naughty by Nature to re-release the iconic Baseball Bat Reverse Sweatshirt and introduce seasonal hoodies and t-shirts in Navy, Hunter Green, and Beet Red.

Champion x Beastie Boys Drop2

A collaboration with hip-hop legends Beastie Boys celebrates the 25th anniversary of their 1998 album "Hello Nasty." The Grammy-winning album was launched in a decade when Champion was manufacturing uniforms for NBA teams, further cementing their connection to basketball and hip-hop culture. The capsule collection includes Reverse Weave hoodies, sweats, and tracksuits in black, grey, and white, featuring band images from the era and iconography from the seminal album.