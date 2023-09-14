Champion's new campaign spotlights 6 diverse creators

Champion Athleticwear, has announced its global campaign, "Champion What Moves You." This initiative aligns with the sportswear giant’s mission to provide a platform for individuals to embrace their true purpose. The campaign celebrates a diverse array of real Creators, spanning musicians, street artists, and craftsmen, at the forefront of its brand narrative.

Six purpose-driven creators from various corners of the world, including the UK, US, China, Japan, LATAM, and Australia, take center stage in the campaign. These "Creators with Purpose" blur the lines between personal passion and meaningful contribution, embodying values that extend beyond self-interest to positively impact their communities and shape a better future. Their pursuits encompass activism, human rights, sustainability, and mental health.

Vanessa LeFebvre, President of Global Activewear at Champion, states that Champion's identity is shaped by the impact it creates. The brand's evolution signifies that being a Champion goes beyond mere victory; it represents taking action and championing one's true motivation and purpose.

The campaign mirrors Champion's core values, which include Creativity, Collaboration, Crafting with Purpose, and Courage to make a positive difference.

The featured creators include:

Kevin "SignKid" Walker (UK): A deaf artist and rapper breaking barriers through music accessibility.

Joshua Marin (US): The founder of "Fix Your Kicks," merging traditional craftsmanship with sustainability in sneaker repair.

Soulhan (China): A rapper preserving Cantonese culture through music.

Ryota Daimon (Japan): A painter and skater advocating mental health and self-expression.

Las Diablillas (LATAM): A Mayan all-female softball team challenging societal norms and promoting female empowerment.

Aretha Brown (Australia): A street artist and activist advocating for marginalized communities and Indigenous Australian history education.

The "Champion What Moves You" integrated marketing campaign will launch globally in September, featuring ads of various durations across Champion's digital and social media platforms.

Champion Creators Program

Complementing the campaign, Champion unveils the "Champion Creators Program." This initiative honors creators from diverse backgrounds by providing product blanks and up to 50,000 dollars in funding to those whose projects showcase innovation, community impact, scale, and creativity.