Champion to launch fragrance line developed by Revlon

Athleticwear brand Champion, part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, has signed a global fragrance licensing deal with beauty company Revlon Consumer Products, as it looks to launch its first-ever signature fragrance collection.

Champion’s inaugural fragrance line will debut in 2027 and will channel “Champion’s heritage and modern aesthetic,” offering scents for men and women that “reflect the brand’s ethos: bold, confident, and unapologetically original”.

Jarrod Weber, global president – sports and lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Champion, said in a statement: “This partnership with Revlon is a natural extension of Champion’s evolution. As we expand our footprint in fashion and lifestyle, fragrance is the next frontier. And Revlon, a long-standing, trusted, and proven partner to Authentic, is uniquely positioned to help us craft a sensory experience that resonates with our global audience.”

The deal marks the second licensing agreement of the year between Revlon and Authentic, as the New York-based global brand development and licensing platform also owns fashion and lifestyle brand Juicy Couture, whose fragrance business has been licensed to Revlon since 2016, and was renewed in May.

Commenting on the agreement, Michelle Peluso, chief executive of Revlon, added: "Champion’s strong heritage and cultural relevance make it a powerful partner for Revlon. We are excited to welcome Champion into our portfolio of brands at this crucial time for both Champion and Revlon. As we focus on appealing to the next generation, we’re thrilled to bring Champion’s energy into the world of fragrance, another step forward in Revlon’s resurgence.”