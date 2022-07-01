Champion unveils capsule collection with esports brand Fnatic

Heritage apparel brand Champion has unveiled a hoodie capsule collaboration with esports performance brand Fnatic.

The capsule collection fuses the worlds of fashion and esports, explains Champion, and is a limited-edition drop featuring 400 hoodies in black and white centred around the elemental concepts of earth, air, fire and water.

Each hoodie showcases one of the elements that have been chosen to represent different playing styles and character personalities commonly found in the world’s most popular games.

Image: Champion x Fnatic

To highlight the different elemental factions, Fnatic has assigned four ambassadors to be the faces of the collection. To embody water is upcoming musician Che Lingo, who is signed to Idris Elba’s label, while earth is fronted by Jay-Ann Lopez, chief executive and founder of Black Girl Gamers, fire is represented by Tekkz, a FIFA pro-player champion for Fnatic and air is showcased by Fnatic Valorant legend Boaster.

Fnatic founder Sam Matthews said in a statement: “Bridging the gap between fashion and gaming is something we’re intent on exploring. The Champion x Fnatic collaboration is our opportunity to give back to the gaming community by giving fans different ways to express their virtual fandoms in the real world too.”

Commenting on the collaboration and being part of the campaign, Lopez added: "Fashion has always juxtaposed with gaming but it's something that many gamers from all walks of life enjoy. Fnatic’s collaboration with Champion is taking an exciting step in carving out a space for people to unite over a shared love of gaming and fashion.”

Image: Champion x Fnatic