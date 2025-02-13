Champion unveils exclusive collaboration with Undercover

US athleisurewear company Champion, known as the “king of sweatshirts,” has unveiled its first collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand Undercover by designer Jun Takahashi.

The Champion x Undercover collection was first unveiled during Undercover’s spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, offering a fusion of streetwear and luxurious comfort with subtle Takahashi detailing, including the reimagining of the classic Champion “C” logo by embroidering it with beads and making the jocktag with glitter thread.

Champion x Undercover collection Credits: Champion x Undercover

The seven-style collection offers an elevated take on Champion’s signature fabric Reverse Weave with oversized hoodies and cropped-flare sweatpants, alongside crewneck sweatshirts featuring a wider neckline with raw-edge detailing for a built-in pre-worn look in a colour palette of beige, ivory, brown and black.

Highlights include zip-up hoodie track tops with dual-track zippers, relaxed crewnecks with three-quarter sleeves made from 10oz sweatshirt fabric emblazoned with graphics, such as ‘Chaos’ and ‘Kosmik Musik’, and zip pocket detailing to the back of the track pants.

Champion x Undercover collection Credits: Undercover

“The luxurious finish combines casualness with sophisticated elegance and proposes a new value as a relaxation wear,” explains Undercover on its website.

The limited drop collection launches Saturday, February 15, and will be available at Champion Brand House Shibuya Tokyo, Champion Brand House Shinsaibashi Osaka, as well as online at both Champion and Undercover and in all official Undercover stores.

Champion x Undercover collection Credits: Undercover