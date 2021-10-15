Chanel staging Metiers d'Art collection in Paris

The Métiers d’Art show must go on. Chanel’s upcoming Métiers d’Art show, slated for December 7, will be taking place in their home city of Paris. The venue selected is the Le 19 M, a new craftsmanship hub in Porte d’Aubervillers which is home eleven resident masions d’art and six hundred artisans and experts working for Chanel and other luxury brands. The news was reported by Fashionista.

Some of the companies that call Le 19 M home are tweed maker Lesage, embroidery workshop Montex, shoemaker Massaro, feather and flower maker Lemarié, milliner Maison Michel, pleater Lognon, grand flou atelier Paloma, goldsmith Goossens, and lingerie and swim brand Eres. Lesage’s embroidery school Lesage Intérieurs is also located at the venue.

The Métiers d’Art show celebrates Chanel’s artisan partners and usually takes place every December. Chanel’s kept most of their fashion shows close to home since the COVID-19 pandemic, but a repeat cruise collection show on November 2 in Dubai will break their streak of domestic shows.