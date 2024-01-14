Chanel to show Cruise 2025 collection in Marseille

Chanel is set to make a return to showcasing in the south of France, opting for Marseille as the venue for its 2025 cruise collection on May 2nd.

After previous outings in Les Baux-de-Provence (2021) and Monte Carlo (2022), the Parisian fashion house continues its tradition of choosing picturesque locations. Marseille, a well-known seaside city, has been a favoured runway destination for other French brands like Jacquemus and Koché in the past.

While Chanel's recent cruise collection was presented at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles and the Shenzen Bay Sports Center in China, the upcoming event in Marseille is anticipated to celebrate the city's vibrant culture and energy. The decision to showcase in Marseille aligns with Chanel's strategy to connect with diverse locales and potentially engage a younger audience.

The brand's recent foray into Manchester with the Chanel Metiers d'Art pre-fall 2024, paying homage to the city's football, textile, and music culture, exemplifies this approach. The 2025 cruise show is expected to emphasize Marseille's cultural vitality, making it a fitting stop for Chanel. In a statement to WWD, the brand expressed its delight in showcasing in a culturally rich and open city like Marseille.