Chanel to show next cruise collection in Lake Como, Italy

Chanel announced its next cruise collection will be unveiled in the picturesque setting of Lake Como. The location marks a significant return to Italy for the French maison after a planned show on the island of Capri was canceled during the pandemic.

The choice of Lake Como, a region steeped in textile heritage and nestled in the foothills of the Alps, is no coincidence. For decades, this area served as the epicentre of Italy's illustrious silk production, a fact not lost on industry insiders who view this as a nod to Chanel's commitment to artisanal craftsmanship.

While the exact location remains confidential, Chanel has confirmed the event will take place on April 29th.

Chanel's decision to showcase in Lake Como follows a trend set by other luxury powerhouses. Dior, for instance, chose Villa Erba in Cernobbio for its high jewellery presentation last year. The lake's shores have also played host to events by Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Bulgari, and Alexander McQueen, reported WWD, cementing its status as a favoured locale for luxury brand activations.

It's worth noting that Guess, with its strategic office in nearby Lugano, has also leveraged the locale for its events, highlighting the area's growing importance in the luxury sector.

Under the late Karl Lagerfeld's creative direction, Chanel pioneered the concept of traveling shows, a tradition that has seen the maison present collections in global metropolises including New York, Venice, Singapore, Dubai, Seoul, Havana, Monaco, and Los Angeles. This strategy not only reinforces Chanel's global brand positioning but also creates unique, immersive experiences for its discerning clientele.

In a statement Chanel said: "More than an invitation to travel, the Chanel show is an encounter with the energy and singularity of a destination whose inspiring art de vivre makes the entire world dream."

Like most of its cruise shows, the Lake Como presentation is expected to attract a coterie of celebrities, influencers, and high-spending clients, generating significant social media traction and press coverage.

From a financial perspective, these traveling shows represent a substantial investment. Industry analysts estimate the cost of such events can run into the tens of millions of euros. However, the return on investment, measured in terms of brand equity, client relationships, and media value, is considered to be substantial.