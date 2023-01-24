Chanel to unveil next cruise collection in Los Angeles

French luxury house Chanel is returning to California to showcase its 2023/24 cruise collection in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Chanel said that its cruise showcase on May 9 will “mark a new chapter” in its shared history with the US, noting that it presented its 2007/08 cruise collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport sixteen years ago.

Chanel didn’t specify the location for the catwalk event, just that it would be an opportunity for the house “to celebrate its connections with the City of Angels”.

The luxury brand’s links to Los Angeles date back to 1931, when Gabrielle Chanel herself first visited the city, following an invite from producer Samuel Goldwyn to dress Hollywood actresses.