Chanel unveils No.1 De Chanel clean beauty line

Chanel has launched a new beauty line, No.1 De Chanel, which fuses skincare, make-up, and fragrance that harnesses the benefits of the red camellia.

Described as a “new generation of beauty,” Chanel adds that at the heart of the No.1 De Chanel anti-ageing product line is a holistic and environmentally conscious approach, as the formulas contain up to 97 percent of naturally derived ingredients and up to 76 percent camellia ingredients.

The luxury French label has also designed the beauty line to minimise its impact on the environment through its packaging. It has reduced the weight of jars and bottles through a streamlined design, and 80 percent of the products in the range are made of glass, which have also been printed with organic ink that requires lower heating temperatures and consumes less energy than other inks.

Image: Chanel Beauty; No 1 de Chanel

Chanel has also opted for refillable cream jars and limited the use of plastics, with all products free of cellophane. Even the paper leaflets have been replaced by a QR code that has been printed directly on the packaging, which provides product information digitally.

In addition, the lid of the No.1 De Chanel cream is made with 90 percent bio-based materials, including incorporating camellia seed shells, while most of the product line lids contain recycled or bio-sourced materials, and the ink has been replaced by the use of engraving in the production moulds.

Chanel places sustainability at the heart of No.1 De Chanel beauty line

The active ingredient for No.1 De Chanel clean beauty line is the red camellia, a flower described by the brand as having “revitalising powers, whose extraordinary energy gives it enduring youth,” which has been used to create products for a full routine, complete with skincare, make-up and a fragrance mist.

The skincare has been designed to incorporate the five major concerns of women who want to preserve the look of beautiful and youthful skin - lines and wrinkles, pore visibility, loss of elasticity, lack of comfort and radiance. Products include face cream, gel serum, moisturising lotion, eye cream, powder-to-foam cleaner, and serum-in-mist.

Image: Chanel Beauty; No 1 de Chanel

While the make-up offers foundation enriched with red camellia oil and hydrating agents available in 20 shades, and a creamy, multi-use lip and cheek balm available in six shades. Rounding off the collection is a revitalising fragrance mist created in collaboration with the Chanel Fragrance Laboratory.

Prices for No.1 De Chanel range from 38 pounds for the lip and cheek balm to 90 pounds for the fragrance mist and revitalising serum.