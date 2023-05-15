Chanel unveils Timothée Chalamet as its newest ambassador

French-American actor Timothée Chalamet has been unveiled as the newest Chanel ambassador for its Bleu de Chanel fragrance for men.

Chanel confirmed in a press release that the 27-year-old actor, known for his roles in ‘Dune,’ ‘Interstellar,’ and ‘The French Dispatch’ will star in his first Bleu de Chanel campaign in June shot by Mario Sorrenti. This will be followed by the release of a campaign film directed by Martin Scorsese in the autumn.

This marks the actor's first collaboration with Chanel and his first official ambassadorship of any fashion or beauty label.

Chalamet was chosen for his “audacious style and unapologetic charm,” explains the luxury fashion and beauty house, as he “personifies the visionary and edgy spirit of the next chapter” of the Bleu de Chanel fragrance.

The announcement follows Whitney Peak becoming the new face of Coco Mademoiselle perfume in February.