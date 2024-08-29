Chanel ventures into wearable tech with innovative timepiece

In a bold move that signals a shift in the luxury goods sector, Chanel has unveiled its first wearable technology design with the Première Sound watch, that hasn’t compromised on either style or luxury. This innovative timepiece, which doubles as a necklace, incorporates integrated wired headphones, a microphone, and remote control functionality, marking the French fashion house's entry into the burgeoning smart accessory market.

According to tech publication Wired, the development of the Première Sound began as a conceptual sketch by Chanel's watchmaking studio director Arnaud Chastaingt, representing a strategic pivot for the luxury brand. By partnering with audio specialist Master & Dynamic, known for its collaborations with other high-end labels, Chanel has deftly combined its renowned craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology.

This launch also reflects a broader trend in the luxury sector, where traditional brands are increasingly adapting to meet the demands of a digitally-savvy clientele. The Première Sound will likely appeal to affluent consumers who seek both the prestige of a luxury brand and the functionality of modern technology in their accessories.

The introduction of "luxury audio jewellery" – as some industry observers have termed it – could potentially redefine the intersection of high fashion and technology. It also highlights the luxury industry's ongoing efforts to remain relevant and attractive to younger demographics who value innovation alongside heritage.

The Première Sound watch is expected to launch in stores from September 2nd, and will retail for a reported 14,800 euros.