Charles Jeffrey Loverboy launches womenswear collection

Scottish label Charles Jeffrey Loverboy is launching its debut womenswear collection with an exclusive capsule line for MatchesFashion.com.

The 18-piece womenswear collection sees signature Loverboy styles reimagined, or in some cases, true to the gender-fluid spirit of the label, which showcases as part of London Fashion Week Men’s, as supersized and reinterpreted in new and exclusive colourways.

Jeffrey’s signature ‘drunk’ tailoring, where silhouettes are oversized and slouched, knotted and twisted to create deliberately awkward shapes anchors the capsule collection, which also features shrunken logo hoodies, shredded knits and structured pencil skirts.

Commenting on the collection, Jeffrey said: “Since beginning work on this project I could always see really clearly a group of women who it’s intended for - lots of different profiles, but what ties them together is that they are all really real. Hardly any make-up, almost scrubbed skin.

“The women in my life have been wearing our collections since the beginning, but it’s a thrill to develop these pieces specifically with a woman in mind.”

The debut womenswear collection comes off the back of a transformative 2017 for the British designer, where he was awarded the British Emerging Talent prize at the Fashion Awards, and his contemporary menswear catwalk shows were critically acclaimed.

The entire collection has been produced in the UK and is being celebrated with a hypnotic campaign by photographer and film maker Matt Lambert, which tells a darkly magical story via the Scottish tradition of a "waulking song”, an ancient folk song, performed by groups of women rhythmically beating fabric against a table to soften it.

Jeffrey and Lambert developed the campaign via references including Michael Lucid’s cult 1996 documentary ‘Dirty Girls’, the horror classic ‘The Wicker Man’ and Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ to fuse the naive and the hedonistic in keeping with Loverboy’s fashion.

On the campaign, Jeffrey added: “The energy and history of waulking songs speak to me so much. They’re about finding magic in human connection, a kind of therapy through sharing hard work. These are ideas that are central to what we do with Loverboy, it feels very poetic to me, the idea of people joining a chorus.”

The Charles Jeffrey Loverboy womenswear collection ‘Awrite Hen…?’ launches today, February 7 exclusive on MatchesFashion.com, with prices ranging from 189 to 1,430 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy