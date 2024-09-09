Charles & Keith launches 'Designer in Residence' project

Singapore-based footwear and accessories label Charles & Keith has launched its first-ever 'Designer in Residence' to support emerging fashion creatives.

The pilot programme has been developed to offer emerging fashion talent a platform “to showcase their designs and contribute to the evolution of the fashion industry”.

The inaugural partnership features South Korean designer Seokwoon Yoon showcasing his spring/summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection exclusively at the Charles & Keith Flagship Store in Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, until September 19.

Charles & Keith 'Designer in Residence' project with Seokwoon Yoon Credits: Charles & Keith

Commenting on the project, Keith Wong, co-founder of Charles & Keith, said in a statement: "Having partnered with Seokwoon Yoon on his runway showings at Seoul Fashion Week previously, we were thrilled to be able to evolve our support for his namesake label with The Designer in Residence concept this season.

"The project is intended to be a practical way to heighten visibility of emerging design talent we have long standing relationships – and great synergy – with, by leveraging our prime flagship locations to highlight their newest collections. We hope the novelty of bringing ready to wear into the store will inspire customers on how to style our Fall products, whilst offering a fresh Charles & Keith retail experience that sparks excitement.”

Additionally, the brand has teamed with Yoon on a market-exclusive Petra bag, a signature Charles & Keith style featuring his avant-garde painting technique, as seen on his outerwear. The collaboration is limited to 30 pieces and will be sold exclusively at the brand's Gangnam boutique and online on CharlesKeith.kr.com and SeokWoonYoon.com.