Charles & Keith launches new brand identity

Singapore-based footwear and accessories label Charles & Keith has unveiled a new brand identity, including a new reiteration of its logo and its first-ever emblem and monogram, which will be featured in its collections from spring 2024.

The new visual branding will be showcased across retail, communications and packaging touchpoints, as well as highlighted in a new premium product line called L’initial.

The collection features emblems adorning the clasps on boxy shoulder bags and delicate chain wallets, as well as monogram prints across mesh sling-back pumps and on the satin ribbons of tie-around ballet flats and embroidered on hardy canvas bags in contrast monochromatic tones.

Charles & Keith ‘L’initial’ collection campaign Credits: Charles & Keith

Charles and Keith Wong, co-founders of Charles & Keith, said in a statement: “We are excited to start a new chapter and present the redesigned logo in tandem with our first-ever emblem and monogram.

“Each element was thoughtfully designed, an ode to our beginnings with the inclusion of our initials, the ampersand reflecting the brand's natural duality.”

Charles & Keith ‘L’initial’ collection campaign Credits: Charles & Keith