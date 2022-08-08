Charles & Keith name K-Pop group as new brand ambassador

Singapore-based footwear and accessories label Charles & Keith has named K-Pop group Itzy as its newest global brand ambassador.

Girl group Itzy, known for breakout anthems, including ‘Dalla Dalla’ and ‘Icy’, scored one of the biggest Billboard debuts for a new K-pop act when they broke into the scene in 2019 and have since bagged multiple hit singles.

The quintet will front the Charles & Keith autumn 2022 campaign to showcase the new Lulu patent bags and shoes, with a campaign that celebrates “freedom and authenticity,” much like their themes of independence and self-love running through their lyrics.

Commenting on becoming Charles & Keith ambassadors, Itzy said in a statement: "We're so excited for this new relationship as we'll be able to show our unique chemistry, and the many new sides of Itzy with the brand.”

Charles & Keith co-founder Keith Wong added: “We could not be more thrilled to have Itzy join the Charles & Keith family as the newest face of our brand. As the voice of a new generation, the Itzy girls aren’t afraid to be true to themselves, and that’s what makes them the perfect addition to our family.”

The campaign is set to go live on August 16, alongside the launch of the brand’s new autumn collection.