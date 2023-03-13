Charles & Keith taps virtual K-pop artist for The Sandbox virtual world

Footwear and accessories brand Charles & Keith is expanding its presence in the metaverse world, with its first virtual world, CharlesKeithHaus, on The Sandbox platform and has tapped virtual K-pop artist Apoki to appear.

The virtual world is modelled after the retailer’s spring/summer 2023 campaign ‘State of Play’ and is curated to reflect the spirit of the new collection right down to the colour palette of the domain.

CharlesKeithHaus will run from March 13 to 27 and offer in-game quests like quizzes and challenges, such as locating a secret room to redeem a digital wearable of its Petra Curved Shoulder Bag. There will also be an NFT gallery showcasing recently released artworks.

The highlight will be a special appearance from South Korea’s number one virtual K-Pop artist Apoki, who will perform her first single of 2023 ‘Mood V5’ while dressed digitally in pieces from Charles & Keith’s new collection. Apoki is trained in K-pop music and dance and has been designed to be reminiscent of “a rabbit-like being living somewhere in space”.

“Apoki is South Korea’s most talked-about virtual artist who has a global following she inspires fans to express themselves, much like how we aim to spark joy and confidence in women to experiment with fashion,” adds Charles & Keith in a statement.

The rooftop party will also feature a catwalk where visitors can see the new collection in "real" time.