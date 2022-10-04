Charles & Keith teams up with Parisian label Both

Charles & Keith has teamed up with Paris-based independent footwear brand Both on an exclusive capsule collection.

Both, known for its unique use of rubber in its designs, have collaborated with Charles & Keith on a coordinated footwear and handbag collection inspired by 90’s punk and urban-chic streetwear aesthetics.

The collection takes a contemporary spin on the art of imperfection, drawing inspiration from the ancient Japanese art form of Kintsugi, a traditional method of utilising gold to mend cracks in ceramics or to bind broken pieces together.

For the footwear, the traditional Chelsea boot and chunky loafer silhouettes, known as iconic styles for Charles & Keith, have been reimagined in a new form with Both’s experimental curved rubber soles. Grunge streetstyle-inspired platforms have been added, while the seams on the footwear have been broken up and underlaid in gold or silver, with hammered metal toe-caps.

Both collaborates with Charles & Keith

While the bags take on 90s-inspired silhouettes “with a futuristic twist,” explains Charles & Keith. The baguette shoulder bags have been given chunky straps for a maximalist effect, while structured bucket bags feature a magnetic closure that folds over to create a sleek elliptical form. Inspired by punk subculture, the styles include removable charms and chains in a burnished finish, while a statement buckle, also seen on the loafers, wraps around the body of the bucket bag.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fredie Stevens, design director at Charles & Keith, said in a statement: “The blending of our brands’ sensibilities was very natural. Innovation and experimentation form the backbone of our design ethos, and we have a strong collaborative spirit in our roots, as active players in the global creative circuit.

“With Both’s expertise and one-of-a-kind rubber technique, we tapped on each other’s strengths to push the boundaries on design and translate this material into a contemporary collection we hope our wearers will love.”

Both added: “We are always looking to capture the culture, mood and people of a certain period, and this collection is an ode to the transgressive spirit of punk, reflected in the youthful zeal of the new generation, who have challenged and redefined the boundaries of so many norms.”

The Both x Charles & Keith capsule collection launches on October 7.

