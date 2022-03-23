Charles & Keith to accept cryptocurrency and joins Metaverse Fashion Week

Footwear, handbag, and accessories label Charles & Keith has confirmed that it will accept cryptocurrency as a transaction mode on its e-commerce site, as it joins the line-up for Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week.

Charles & Keith has partnered with TripleA, a crypto payments platform licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and registered with FinCen, to accept coins including popular digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether USDT on its e-commerce platform.

The move makes it the first Singaporean fashion brand to accept cryptocurrency as payment via its website and will roll out the service in Singapore, the UK and the US, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the EU during the initial launch phase in H1 2022.

The new service will allow customers that own cryptocurrency to purchase goods by simply scanning a QR code at checkout to make payment with their cryptocurrency.

The announcement coincided with the news that Charles & Keith is joining the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week line-up and will have a booth located within a luxury marketplace decked out in the brand’s spring floral print.

The virtual space will showcase the brand’s candy-coloured Koa shoulder bag and tie-up Alex sandals, and avatars will be able to try on digital wearables akin to a physical store experience. They will also be able to click through to the Charles & Keith website to purchase physical products of what their avatars are wearing.

To celebrate its debut in the metaverse, Charles & Keith will give the first 1,000 avatars that visit its booth complimentary Koa bag and Alex sandals wearables. While in the real world, it is giving away 20 exclusive micro Koa bags, with guests simply having to take a screenshot of their avatar at the brand’s booth and post it on Instagram or Twitter to stand a chance to win the limited-edition accessory.

The Charles & Keith virtual booth will be in Decentraland until April 14.