Charles & Keith unveils capsule collection with Coco Capitán

Footwear and accessories brand Charles & Keith has launched an exclusive capsule collection with Spanish-born artist Coco Capitán, known for her poetic musings and artwork.

The all-black ‘Coco Capitán x Charles & Keith’ collection aims to offer wearable art in the form of a pair of loafers and a handbag, which explore the complex emotions that prose can evoke in fashion while celebrating individuality.

Image: Charles & Keith

The androgynous and structured silhouettes of the Perline Penny Loafers and Double Handle Sculptural Tote Bag serve as the canvas for Coco Capitán’s art, which features the artist’s handwritten signature script.

Taking inspiration from the childlike innocence of the game ‘He loves me, he loves me not,’ Coco Capitán has embroidered blue daisies alongside her handwritten prose, ‘Loves Me Blue, Love Me Blue Not’ on the loafers, while the tote bag holds a hopeful tale of a solitary blue flower blooming through concrete.

Image: Charles & Keith

Each piece has been designed with deliberate and uneven stitching to offer a sense of “spontaneity and intimacy of a personalised piece,” adds Charles & Keith, as it looks to make every bag and shoe feel specially created for the wearer.

Commenting on the inspiration for the collection, Coco Capitán, said in a statement: “My art is inspired by overheard conversations, diary entries, and sudden waves of introspection. I believe that words can transcend cultures and give us a glimmer of hope for brighter times.”

Image: Charles & Keith

Fredie Stevens, design director at Charles & Keith, added: “Charles & Keith is once again excited to be a catalyst in promoting creativity, tapping into the minds of globally acclaimed artists to create limited edition and unique pieces featuring their artwork – something we’ve never previously explored.

“Our team worked closely with Capitán to create this capsule collection that reflects her cool-girl attitude. These pieces, paired with her poignant prose, are perfect collector’s items for art lovers and the fashion forward crowd.”

The ‘Coco Capitán x Charles & Keith’ Perline Penny Loafers retail for 89 pounds and the Double Handle Sculptural Tote Bag is 69 pounds.

Image: Charles & Keith